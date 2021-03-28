Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Tyler Gillette
Title: Regional IT manager
Contact: 309-820-3314 or tyler.gillette@lee.net
For those who grew up going to the Steak 'n Shake No. 1, this month signals more change to an iconic business that started in McLean County.
"Anything helps," says Lexington bar owner John Kemp. "At this point, it's about trying to recoup any of the losses you might have had, if an establishment closed down."
In attempts to ride out the storm, some Bloomington-Normal-area restaurants temporarily shuttered business, some have defied state-imposed restrictions, some were approved for government loans and grants, and some even opened their doors amid the gloomy situation.
Illinois auto dealers are suing the state and electric truck startup Rivian for cutting out the middleman and selling vehicles directly to consumers.
Rivian will operate and maintain the charging stations for up to five years — and possibly up to 25 years with agreement renewals.
Like Tesla, Rivian plans charging management via in-vehicle navigation or through a phone app. Details will be forthcoming as R1Ts and R1Ss roll off Rivian's Normal manufacturing line this summer.
Bargain Time Bins of Bloomington will open this weekend in the Crossroads Center, the formal outlet mall at at 468 Wylie Drive, Normal.
Electric vehicle company Rivian has donated $500,000 to the University of Illinois system to support a saliva-based COVID-19 testing lab at Illinois State University.
Goose Island is navigating a tricky existence between life as local craft brand in Chicago’s intensely competitive market and as a chess piece for the world’s largest beer company as it seeks to maintain dominance.
