Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Michael Plesha
Title: Graphics/layout
Contact: 309-820-3315 or michael.plesha@lee.net
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Name: Michael Plesha
Title: Graphics/layout
Contact: 309-820-3315 or michael.plesha@lee.net
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Believing laughter is good medicine, a Bloomington bakery is selling "dumpster fire" cookies to close out 2020.
Central Illinois business owners already struggling during the coronavirus pandemic now find themselves navigating a third minimum wage increase in just 12 months.
Believing laughter is good medicine, a Bloomington bakery is selling "dumpster fire" cookies to close out 2020.
The one-minute video demonstrates that a single power outlet on the new electric pickup can power thousands of lights.
With combined student loan debt reaching a staggering $1.68 trillion in 2020, many individuals looking to advance their education and career are seeking alternatives to traditional four-year universities.
Pantagraph Printing and Stationery, founded in 1860, is ceasing production operations, according to its website.
When Rivian Automotive purchased the former Mitsubishi Motor Corp. assembly plant in west Normal in 2017, bringing an electric vehicle manufacturer to Bloomington-Normal was just a mere concept.
A look at business promotions, expansions, new hires and awards
The State Bank of Lincoln will merge with Heartland Bank, beginning Thursday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.