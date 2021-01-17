Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Matthew Lorenzen
Title: Print/digital manager
Contact: 309-820-3365 or matthew.lorenzen@lee.net
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Name: Matthew Lorenzen
Title: Print/digital manager
Contact: 309-820-3365 or matthew.lorenzen@lee.net
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
More than 100 McLean County businesses were awarded grants from an Illinois grant aimed at helping small business owners who faced losses during the pandemic.
Pete Pontius is optimistic these days. He’s in charge of loss prevention for Bloomington-based B&B Amusement of Illinois, which provides video gaming terminals to about 45 truck stops.
Christopher & Banks is the latest retailer to file for bankruptcy, and it may be going out of business.
Ulta has 1,262 stores in the U.S., including 55 in Illinois.
How effectively Water Tower Place can fill its empty spaces — amid a pandemic that has devastated the retail industry and accelerated changes in how people shop, as well as looting incidents that have tested the city — will help determine the health of Chicago’s premier commercial street.
Ulta Beauty has laid off corporate and field management employees as it adjusts to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Who's building what, and for how much? See the latest building permits in Bloomington, Normal and McLean County.
Since the COVID-19 mitigations are issued through executive orders, decisions about what extent they should be enforced have ultimately been left to local authorities.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.