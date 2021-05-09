Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Michael Fornero
At least a dozen vacant, historic, commercial structures still dot the downtown Bloomington skyline.
The spaceflight company led by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has released a video showing him driving a Rivian vehicle in Texas
The closure is "for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts."
Experts say the summer job outlook for teens is strong, but many jobs are going unfilled in Bloomington-Normal.
Lion Electric Co. will invest at least $75 million in a Joliet plant that ultimately will produce 20,000 zero-emission vehicles a year and create 745 or more jobs.
Also, check out more of the week's best financial tips from experts at NerdWallet, Forbes and the Motley Fool.
"Kroger's new drone delivery pilot is part of the evolution of our rapidly growing and innovative e-commerce business — which includes pickup, delivery, and ship and reached more than $10 billion in sales in 2020," a company official said.
It was the first "Second Saturday" of the year, a sidewalk sale-style event promoted by the Downtown Bloomington Association and aimed at drawing traffic to small, local businesses.
First Mid Insurance Group reported that the acquisitions will expand its services, particularly in the transportation and agriculture industries.
GRIDLEY — On a sunny Friday afternoon this month, about 350 people got their boots on to walk among the cattle at Alan and Theresa Miller’s farm.
