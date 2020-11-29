Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Kevin Barlow
Pub II has temporarily suspended operations "until service resumes inside or the weather warms up consistently," the operator of the uptown bar and restaurant posted on Facebook.
Black Friday during the COVID-19 pandemic was as much about time with family and friends as it was about shopping in Bloomington-Normal as some retailers were swamped and others weren't as busy as families focused on each other as much as shopping.
A chance to support local merchants during the holidays kicks off Saturday, a focus that has taken on added importance during COVID.
Go inside an Illinois factory that makes germ-zapping robots that kill COVID-19 virus.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be seen in jobless figures, which climbed to 6.5% statewide in October, a three percentage point increase over October 2021.
Confectionery company Ferrero North America on Thursday announced plans to spend $75 million to expand its Bloomington plant, marking the Italian company's first chocolate production plant in North America.
Small business owners in Bloomington-Normal are receiving encouragement and best wishes as the holiday shopping season opens, and remain optimistic that those positive sentiments will translate into sales, despite the pandemic.
"We hope that we have a 17th anniversary and many more, but we have to get through this first and with the government mandates and NO local, state, or federal relief, that will be very challenging," the business posted on Facebook.
