Meet the Pantagraph staff

Bloomington’s insurance giant has almost completed its transition away from banking, a year after it was announced that U.S. Bank would assume State Farm Bank’s existing deposit and credit card accounts.
Bloomington's west side could soon host a slice of the pizza business.
If approved, a zoning and site plan amendment could allow Rivian to develop the land for a maximum 10.6 million-square-foot building, and 1.5 million square feet for logistics and parking.
“Simply put, the operation of dining rooms with table service was a money loser," said the CEO of the company, which owns the chain founded in Normal 87 years ago.
Experts from NerdWallet, Forbes and the Motley-Fool share some of this week's best money tips, including 50 ideas to help make the most of your stimulus check if you’re not in dire financial straits.
About 200 locations are being changed over for the beauty retailer.
A presentation on the annual land values and lease trends report will conclude the half-day event.
Understanding the ins and outs can be tricky—let’s take a closer look at how Bitcoin works as well as more of this week's best money advice from experts.
Investors and retirees who take steps to communicate their estate plan to their heirs can provide for their peace of mind and alleviate much of the financial stress they may otherwise experience.
Here are the details of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, plus a look at some of the best ways to use the money based on your current financial circumstances.
