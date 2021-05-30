Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Barry Winterland
Meet Kelsey Grindle and Derek Durdle, the new owners of Casey's Garden Shop in Bloomington.
Occupancy at Bloomington-Normal hotels is picking up with increasing business and leisure travel, but managers are struggling to maintain a full staff.
A fresh new look is coming to your pantagraph.com — and we’re thrilled about the big premiere.
A legendary Eureka restaurant has gone out of business.
At the core of the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy is a trade-off between practicing typical agricultural methods and protecting aquatic ecosystems within Illinois and outside of the larger 31-state Mississippi River basin.
NORMAL — Rivian Automotive is pushing back delivery of its first series of battery-electric trucks, called the R1T Launch Edition, made in Normal.
The anticipated hires will cover full-time positions based in-office at State Farm's Bloomington headquarters, and at facilities in Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix.
"We support the right of the union, however, we are disappointed this being a disciplinary issue, so we cannot comment on," said Jay Tetzloff, Miller Park Zoo and Bloomington parks and recreation director.
Who's building what, and for how much? See the latest local building permits.
