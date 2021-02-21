Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Robyn Skaggs
State Farm is increasing auto insurance rates in Illinois by 4.2% on average after cutting them last summer as motorists stayed off the road amid a statewide shutdown.
Also, check out more of this week's best personal finance reads from experts at NerdWallet, Forbes and The Motley Fool, as well as our new podcast, PennyWise.
"I did lots of perms, from dropped crowns to afros," Rehder said. "Also lots of Farrah Fawcett cuts, tons of Dorothy Hamill wedges, beret cuts, shags, bobs, asymmetrical cuts ... So many different styles over 50 years!"
Ford Motor Co. has confirmed plans to cut production and temporarily lay off more UAW members at the Chicago Assembly Plant.
Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano has permanently closed its Peoria location.
Who's building what, and for how much? See the latest local building permits.
The suit accuses Jewel-Osco of misclassifying assistant store directors as salaried employees exempt from receiving overtime pay under federal labor law. It is one of numerous lawsuits claiming grocers and retailers cut their labor costs by giving employees managerial titles even as they do mostly manual work.
CEO Leslie Brun said the initiative, dubbed Project Black, aims to fill a massive diversity gap in the corporate America supply chain. Fortune 500 companies spend about 2% annually on minority-owned suppliers, well short of the 10% to 15% spending goals many corporations set last year, Brun said.
Assessing key economic and market statistics may allow us to gain perspective on 2020 and assist with developing a long-term outlook toward financial and retirement planning.
Rivian was in downtown Bloomington Friday afternoon to test-run an SUV validation prototype, the first of its kind built at its Normal assembly plant.
