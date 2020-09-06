Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Jayme Coulter
Title: Print/digital accounts
Contact: 309-820-3301 or jayme.coulter@lee.net
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Name: Jayme Coulter
Title: Print/digital accounts
Contact: 309-820-3301 or jayme.coulter@lee.net
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Once again, The Pantagraph is launching its popular Readers’ Choice Award program to recognize exceptional local businesses throughout the reg…
Medici in Normal temporarily closed Sunday for restaurant staff to get tested for COVID-19, restaurant management said in a social media post.
Illinois has two National Park Service sites: the Abraham Lincoln home in Springfield and historic Pullman on Chicago’s South Side.
Who's building what — and for how much? See a compilation of recent building permits issued in McLean County.
Rivian this week filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit as insufficient, speculative and an effort by Tesla to “malign” a competitor and “scare” its own employees who were thinking of jumping ship.
A look at business promotions, expansions, new hires and awards
One of the most important decisions to be made when you are retiring or changing jobs is what action to take with your 401(k), 403(b) and othe…
Find out how COVID-19 impacted agriculture, how this year's harvest looks, and more.
Mike Matejka is the legislative director of the Great Plains Laborers' District Council.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.