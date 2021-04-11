Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Nick Keeley
The issue was brought to the agency's attention by Illinois State University personnel after people reported symptoms consistent with food poisoning, the department said.
About 40,000 people, or around 69% of State Farm's 57,500 employees nationwide will shift to a hybrid workplace model in July, the company said.
Dozens of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean County in recent weeks have been affiliated with workers at the Rivian manufacturing site in Normal, the company confirmed Friday.
People who received their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens may try to reschedule their second dose appointments — which…
Bloomington ranks as the best market for first-time home buyers in 2021, according to a report released Thursday by realtor.com.
Also, more money tips from experts at NerdWallet, Forbes and the Motley-Fool.
The return to the workplace means CEOs and human resources departments are under pressure to make difficult decisions — how quickly to mandate on-site work, whether to ask for proof of vaccinations and how to navigate shared spaces where people gather for coffee breaks and meetings.
While the company said it has contained the threat, it is unclear if the cyberattack caused any damage to CNA’s business partners and customers.
Davenport-based Lee Enterprises announced Monday it intends to transfer its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
Confectionary giant Ferrero's expected $75 million Bloomington facility expansion comes at a time when the futures of many local economies are still in limbo as industries like manufacturing look to transition to a post-pandemic world.
