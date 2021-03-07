Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Kenny Calver
Title: Print/digital media specialist
Contact: 309-820-3352 or kenny.calver@lee.net
“Simply put, the operation of dining rooms with table service was a money loser," said the CEO of the company, which owns the chain founded in Normal 87 years ago.
"As for the R1, if it’s plugged in all night, you can hop in and drive with very little compromise to performance at even -40° F," the company says.
According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Twin Cities was $2.89 on Monday afternoon. A week ago, the price was $2.75 and a month ago, the price was $2.55. On March 1, 2020, the average price was $2.53.
Bloomington-based State Farm made $3.7 billion in 2020, according to the insurer's annual financial report.
The second year of recreational marijuana sales in Illinois is off to a fast start.
Understanding the ins and outs can be tricky—let’s take a closer look at how Bitcoin works as well as more of this week's best money advice from experts.
2021 will be one of those years that diary-keepers will probably need extra pages.
A look at business promotions, expansions, new hires and awards
About 200 locations are being changed over for the beauty retailer.
