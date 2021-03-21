Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Hillarie Lanham
Title: Print/digital media specialist
Contact: 309-820-3203 or hillarie.lanham@lee.net
The parking lot would be able to handle 40 vehicles, according to the plans submitted.
Annie's Eats of Bloomington and Notorious P.I.G. of Decatur are among the "sweet" 16 semifinalists in the Illinois Pork Producers Association's annual Pulled Pork Madness tournament, aimed at spreading awareness of the best pulled-pork dishes in the state.
Rivian Automotive has signed a lease for a showroom in New York City, Bloomberg reports.
There is a major new player in the Illinois weed industry.
The tax break on college debt cancellations in the COVID-19 relief package signed last week by President Biden has removed a potential roadblock to forgiving student loan debt: taxes.
Jerry Costello II featured speaker at virtual Ag Cafe hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The Zoning Board of Appeals approved Jushi Holdings Inc.'s proposal to construct a 40-space parking lot west of its Normal recreational cannabis dispensary.
Also, answers to more of your money questions from experts at NerdWallet, Forbes and the Motley Fool.
Bloomington’s insurance giant has almost completed its transition away from banking, a year after it was announced that U.S. Bank would assume State Farm Bank’s existing deposit and credit card accounts.
If approved, a zoning and site plan amendment could allow Rivian to develop the land for a maximum 10.6 million-square-foot building, and 1.5 million square feet for logistics and parking.
