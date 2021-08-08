Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Kim Baker
Despite production delays, some experts are calling Rivian "the Tesla of trucks," in part because of the huge amount of financial support and technical advice it's getting from the likes of Amazon, Ford, T. Rowe Price, Fidelity and Cox Automotive.
The Bloomington-based insurer still is not requiring its employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but "encourages all employees, who are able, to consider the potential health benefits of getting vaccinated."
Consumers looking to buy a new car, kitchen item, or even outdoor and lawncare maintenance may have noticed shopping aisles looking a little lean as increased demand stresses an already rocky global supply chain.
From taxidermal animals and a log book kept by a local mortician to Gothic-inspired art and home décor, the stock at The Painted Wraith Curiosity Shoppe is — admittedly — real neat. It's also real weird.
This week's pick for Restaurant of the Week is Fort Jesse Cafe, 1531 Fort Jesse Road #1 in Normal.
Illinois legalized recreational marijuana in January 2020. Then the pandemic hit, work from home became the norm and the marijuana industry blossomed.
The Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority received $2,898,471 in federal funding for airport improvements at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
With the click of a mouse, a Karma Automotive technician brings a brand new electric vehicle to life.
A penny saved is a penny gained. But what if there's no penny at all?
Called the "Restaurant Meal Pilot Program," IDHS is touting the initiative as both a means of serving people who have difficulty preparing their own food and a way to increase business at restaurants.
