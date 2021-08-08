 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Meet the Pantagraph staff

Kim Baker, Pantagraph
{{featured_button_text}}

Name: Kim Baker

Title: Print/digital sales

Contact: 309-820-3336 or kim.baker@lee.net

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: More than 400 species of bees make their home in Illinois

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

7 facts about Rivian — and what comes next

7 facts about Rivian — and what comes next

Despite production delays, some experts are calling Rivian "the Tesla of trucks," in part because of the huge amount of financial support and technical advice it's getting from the likes of Amazon, Ford, T. Rowe Price, Fidelity and Cox Automotive.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: More than 400 species of bees make their home in Illinois

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News