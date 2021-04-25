Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Jenny Kehl
Rivian this week finalized its purchase of 380 acres of farmland west of its Normal factory where the electric vehicle company hopes to use for future expansion, officials said Friday.
"Reckless Saint," a budding venture into vintage music, stereo equipment and ephemera with a downtown Bloomington retail storefront aims to empower the local music scene.
The plant will have 1,800 employees by its June launch and 2,500 by year’s end.
Amazon has begun testing Rivian-made electric delivery vans in and around Tulsa.
The Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market will kick off its season on Saturday, May 1.
Here’s how to spring clean your finances after a year of pandemic living. Also, check out more of the week's top reads from financial experts at NerdWallet, Forbes and the Motley Fool.
Three months into 2021, the Central Illinois Regional Airport has logged 54,109 total passengers. Only 183,190 total passengers passed through in 2020.
People who received their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens may try to reschedule their second dose appointments — which…
While the USDA’s announcement was mostly a continuation of programs established under COVID-19 relief bills passed last year, the plan also established an additional $6 billion in new programs.
The issue was brought to the agency's attention by Illinois State University personnel after people reported symptoms consistent with food poisoning, the department said.
