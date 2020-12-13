Meet the Pantagraph staff

Name: Jim Benson
Title: Sports reporter
Contact: 309-820-3404 or jim.benson@lee.net
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Name: Jim Benson
Title: Sports reporter
Contact: 309-820-3404 or jim.benson@lee.net
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Rivian will lease 500,000 square feet of warehouse space at North Main Street and Kerrick Road in Normal, it was announced Monday. The electric vehicle maker plans to use the building for inbound logistics and parts receiving.
Rivian will lease 500,000 square feet of warehouse space at North Main Street and Kerrick Road in Normal, it was announced Monday. The electric vehicle maker plans to use the building for inbound logistics and parts receiving.
When Rivian Automotive purchased the former Mitsubishi Motor Corp. assembly plant in west Normal in 2017, bringing an electric vehicle manufacturer to Bloomington-Normal was just a mere concept.
Walgreens expects to receive its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 21 and plans to inoculate nursing home residents and workers at more…
McLean County provides 13% of the wind farm capacity in the state. LaSalle and Livingston counties each create 9% of the state’s wind farm energy.
In early August, I was eagerly waiting to get back in what we call "face-to-face classes" with a new crop of students.
This has been a very challenging and difficult year for many of our local businesses. I cannot remember a time when people have looked so eage…
It began to look like Christmas earlier this year than in years past.
Wink the “shop dog” at The Gingerbread House Toy Store is becoming a symbol for helping children in a project that will aid Marcfirst.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.