Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, K&G and Lord & Taylor file for bankruptcy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The owner of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank filed for bankruptcy on Sunday and so did Lord & Taylor, the oldest U.S. department store.

Both were expected to be added to growing list of U.S. retail companies that can't fix the COVID-19 pandemic damage to their businesses without shedding debt and weak store locations under the protection of bankruptcy. About 40 retail companies have filed for bankruptcy so far this year and that's more than all of last year.

Tailored Brands filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in Houston and Corpus Christi, which is also handling the bankruptcy cases of Dallas-based Neiman Marcus, Plano-based J.C. Penney and Houston-based Stage Stores, the parent company for Bealls and Palais Royal.

The men's apparel company said it has received support for its restructuring from 75% of its senior lenders. It expects to shed $630 million in debt and emerge from bankruptcy. It has a $500 million loan from its existing lenders to use to operate in bankruptcy and convert it to a new loan to use to exit Chapter 11.