Mid-America Insurance Services changes owners
Mid-America Insurance Services changes owners

NORMAL —  The ownership of Mid-America Insurance Services is changing hands. 

Ben Jeffreys and Jay McGee are the new owners of the agency, which was chartered in 1983. 

Effective Jan. 1, McGee, who has worked 12 years at a Bloomington agency, will be the managing partner. Jeffreys, who has spent four years at another Normal insurance agency, has been named a partner. 

The agency has offices in Normal and Pontiac and sells property, casualty and life insurance coverage.

Hal and Wanda Gray, along with partners Tom and Sandy Corcoran, are the current owners and operators. 

 

