Mid-Illinois Realtors Association launches

BLOOMINGTON — The Livingston County Board of Realtors has merged with the Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors. The new organization will now be called the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association, serving McLean, DeWitt, Livingston and Woodford counties.

The Livingston County group was based in Pontiac and had 12 brokerages and 30 members.

“The merger gives our members an even higher level of professionalism at the association level along with opportunities for education, to better network with area realtors, participate on committees, better serve our clients and our communities,” said Terry Sullivan, the new MIRA board representative for Livingston County members. “This is a win-win for everyone.”

