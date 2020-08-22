 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mid-Illinois Realtors Association launches
0 comments

Mid-Illinois Realtors Association launches

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Livingston County Board of Realtors has merged with the Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors. The new organization will now be called the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association, serving McLean, DeWitt, Livingston and Woodford counties.

The Livingston County group was based in Pontiac and had 12 brokerages and 30 members. 

“The merger gives our members an even higher level of professionalism at the association level along with opportunities for education, to better network with area realtors, participate on committees, better serve our clients and our communities,” said Terry Sullivan, the new MIRA board representative for Livingston County members. “This is a win-win for everyone.”

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meet the Pantagraph staff
Business

Meet the Pantagraph staff

Each week, we feature one of our Pantagraph employees. To support our work, become a member and get all the content you're not seeing on social media. Here is how: pantagraph.com/members #SupportLocalJournalism

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know as retirement approaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News