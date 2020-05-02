More than 80 Central Illinois businesses apply for marketing grant program

BLOOMINGTON — Dozens of Central Illinois businesses have applied for a marketing grant program announced by Lee Enterprises Inc., parent company of the The Pantagraph, to help those impacted by COVID-19.
"The Lee Matching Grant Program has been incredibly well-received by Central Illinois businesses," said Barry Winterland, general manager of Lee Enterprises-Central Illinois. "To date, we have more than 84 grant applications from all sizes and types of businesses."
The program provides matching advertising funds worth $250-$15,000 per month to businesses in May and June for use in Lee print and digital publications. It is available to locally owned and operated businesses in the 77 markets where Lee operates.
In Central Illinois, applications are "from all all sizes and types of businesses," Winterland said.
Said Winterland: "There is no doubt that this program will go a long way toward helping businesses hit the ground running when our economy reopens."
Visit pantagraph.com/grant for more information about the program.
Selfies: The face masks of Central Illinois
Jim Walters
Allie Adair
Pamela Martin
Renee Chee Metternick
Renuka Rsr
Rhiannon Rowland
Ryan Bliss
Alex Juarez
Amy Garry
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Barbara Leigh
Brittany Brackney
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Glennda Knauer
Heather J. Hardman
Jordon Hanshew
Katie Harness
Mary Huff Moser
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Molly Krause
Pam Burress
Peg Schad
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peggy Stiles
Randi Meyer
Randy Wahls
Rhonda Houk
Scott May
