More than 80 Central Illinois businesses apply for marketing grant program

The offices of Pantagraph Media are shown. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Dozens of Central Illinois businesses have applied for a marketing grant program announced by Lee Enterprises Inc., parent company of the The Pantagraph, to help those impacted by COVID-19.

"The Lee Matching Grant Program has been incredibly well-received by Central Illinois businesses," said Barry Winterland, general manager of Lee Enterprises-Central Illinois. "To date, we have more than 84 grant applications from all sizes and types of businesses."

The program provides matching advertising funds worth $250-$15,000 per month to businesses in May and June for use in Lee print and digital publications. It is available to locally owned and operated businesses in the 77 markets where Lee operates.

In Central Illinois, applications are "from all all sizes and types of businesses," Winterland said.

Said Winterland: "There is no doubt that this program will go a long way toward helping businesses hit the ground running when our economy reopens."

Visit pantagraph.com/grant for more information about the program.​

