National Association of Manufacturers calls for end of Capitol violence

The trade group traditionally only stakes positions on policy issues that would affect manufacturing companies, focusing on an narrow agenda of business interests, but took a much stronger stance Wednesday.

“This is not the vision of America that manufacturers believe in and work so hard to defend. Across America today, millions of manufacturing workers are helping our nation fight the deadly pandemic that has already taken hundreds of thousands of lives," Timmons said. "We are trying to rebuild an economy and save and rebuild lives. But none of that will matter if our leaders refuse to fend off this attack on America and our democracy — because our very system of government, which underpins our very way of life, will crumble.”

IN THEIR WORDS: Midwest elected officials react to U.S. Capitol breach