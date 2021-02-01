New Walgreens CEO to get nearly $25 million signing bonus

In addition to her $1.5 million base salary, Brewer will be eligible for an annual performance bonus of up to 200% of her eligible earnings, according to the SEC filing. The package also includes long-term stock incentives worth up to $11 million annually.

Brewer will also receive relocation benefits and personal use of the company’s corporate jet for up to 50 hours per year during her tenure as Walgreens CEO.

Prior to joining Starbucks in 2017, Brewer was president and CEO of Sam’s Club, and previously spent 22 years as an executive at Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Pessina told board members in July he would be stepping down as CEO. He will be elevated to executive chairman as part of the leadership transition.

An Italian-born billionaire, Pessina was installed as CEO in 2015 after Walgreens completed its acquisition of Alliance Boots, a Switzerland-based pharmacy retailer. Pessina had been executive chairman of Alliance Boots.

Pessina did not draw a salary from Walgreens in 2020, but was awarded $17.4 million in stock and stock options through a long-term incentive grant, according to company filings.