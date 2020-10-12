Old Country Buffet closes last Illinois restaurant

At a time when restaurants are scrapping physical menus for QR codes and offering individual condiment packets rather than shared bottles, a model based on shared access to food is difficult to execute, said David Portalatin, vice president and food industry adviser for NPD.

Many buffet restaurants relied on people dining on-site and were ill-prepared for the massive shift to takeout and delivery, he said.

The buffet concept already had been struggling before the pandemic -- with a sales decline of 3.3% in February -- as people ate more meals at home. The pandemic has accelerated that trend, with the American consumer now making 11% more dinners at home than before, Portalatin said. Long-term, restaurants will have to focus more on takeout, delivery and other off-premise dinner solutions for families, he said.

VitaNova Brands pivoted during the pandemic to accommodate the new reality by introducing all-you-can-eat meals served directly to the table at its restaurants. It also launched takeout and delivery service at some of its restaurant brands and a marketplace where customers can buy prepared and packaged foods to go, as well as cooked sides in bulk.

Restaurants have gotten creative to keep the spirit of the buffet without the sharing.