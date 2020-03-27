OSF launches campaign to help with virus fight

PEORIA — OSF HealthCare, which includes hospitals in Bloomington and Pontiac, has launched a campaign to help fund its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know it’s going to take a team effort to ensure that we have every resource available for our communities to stay ahead of COVID-19,” said Bob Sehring, chief executive officer, OSF HealthCare, in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Together we can face this virus with innovation, courage and faith – knowing The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis are praying daily for every one of us.”

OSF is using crowdsourcing to fund current and innovative models of care, with the goal of helping those who have the virus while maintaining the ability to help people with other serious conditions.

The "Pandemic Response Fundraising" campaign offers three projects to which the public can contribute:

• Pandemic Digital Response Hub: Uses digital and mobile technology, including the ability to treat patients in their homes with the same level of care and expertise they would get in a more traditional hospital setting.

• Pandemic health workers: Deploys PHWs to care for people in their own homes. The project includes specialized training, the purchase of mobile health equipment and transportation.