Peoria officials set 30-day clock on improvements at Valley Park Shopping Center

But despite a city request, the gas station will not close at 11 p.m. and the center will not provide private security during the daytime or on Sunday through Wednesday evenings.

The gas station refused to budge on closing down part of the evening, saying they couldn't survive, Dulin said.

So far, Dulin said, the city is pleased with the start but will not stop on what it wants, which is to have the place free of code violations and to eliminate the security issues.

"I think (Shah) understands the property does need some improvements due to code (violations) and also that there are some concerns about security issues," Dulin said. "... I think they have made some good initial first steps but have a long way to go to make them a contributing member of the neighborhood," he said.

There must be evidence, he said, the center will be fixed up. Dulin said he'll check back next week to see progress.

Until then, the fines are in place, he said.

"We told them (Wednesday) that assuming they make some corrections, we can discuss in the future (about possibly abating the fines)," he said. "But we'll start collections action if we don't see the things they agreed upon and corrections to the property within the next 30 days."

