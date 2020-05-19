Pier 1, which has Bloomington location, winding down business, plans liquidation sales

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — Pier 1 Imports, which has a store in Bloomington, said Tuesday that it’s winding down its business after stores are able to reopen and it can conduct liquidation sales.

The chain filed for Chapter 11 in February. The local store is at 1 Auto Row.

In a note on its website, the company said it is seeking court approval “to begin an orderly wind-down of the company’s retail operations" and said that it “expects to continue serving customers in its stores through early fall 2020. Store closing dates will vary by location.”

The company moved into the Bloomington location in the mid-1990s from Cottage Hills Mall in Normal.

"We are grateful to our dedicated and hardworking associates, millions of customers and committed vendors who have collectively supported Pier 1 for decades," Robert Riesbeck, Pier 1 chief executive officer and chief financial officer, said in a press release.

Pier 1 Imports, based in Fort Worth, Texas, was founded in California in 1962. The company was known for a variety of products -- including rattan and beanbag furniture, candles and incense -- that customers used to give their homes a personal touch.