Potbelly warns it could close 100 stores as COVID-19 causes sales drop

Potbelly is considering permanently closing 100 stores after sales tanked as stay-at-home orders took hold.

The Chicago-based sandwich chain, which had been in the midst of a turnaround when the coronavirus pandemic struck, saw sales at stores open at least 15 months drop 68% in March, the company said Tuesday in releasing its first quarter earnings.

The company has locations in Bloomington and Normal.

The quarter had been looking good before that, with sales up 2.5% for the first 10 weeks of the year, and the company had hoped to report its first positive sales at comparable stores in more than three years. Instead, it ended the quarter down 10%.

Revenues overall fell 11% to $87.6 million and the company reported an adjusted net loss of $7.7 million for the quarter.

Potbelly came under fire when it was approved for $10 million in funding from the federal Paycheck Protection Program meant for small business. Under public pressure, it returned the money.