Prairie Farms Dairy plant to halt production in Peoria; 62 to lose jobs

PEORIA -- The local Prairie Farms Dairy operation will end production and lay off 62 employees in the coming weeks as it moves to a distribution-only facility, the organization said in filings made to state and local governments Wednesday.

Layoffs are expected to include everyone except delivery drivers at the plant at 2004 N. University St., and take effect beginning July 31. That's the date for all employees except those on U.S. Department of Agriculture boxing operations, who are expected to lose their jobs by Aug. 31.

The decision comes as part of a shift to the plant simply as a distribution facility because of "changes in market conditions, supply and demand," the Edwardsville-based company said in a statement.

Other employees, including truck drivers, distribution workers, sales and administrative personnel will continue to work there, however, the statement said.

"The Peoria facility will continue to receive daily deliveries of milk and dairy products from other Prairie Farms' plants," the statement read. "There will be no disruption of delivery services or product availability to the Peoria area, and our commitment to the community will remain strong."

