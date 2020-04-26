Re/Max Choice opens offices in Clinton, Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CLINTON – Camill Tedrick is the new managing broker of Re/Max Choice in Clinton and Lincoln. The branch offices will be team offices for “The 217 Home Team.”

Located at 205 East Side of Square in Clinton and 618 N. Chicago in Lincoln, Re/Max Choice will have 12 residential and commercial real estate professionals.

Re/Max Choice also has offices in Bloomington and Champaign.

The 217 Home Team will serve DeWitt, Logan, Macon, Piatt and McLean counties in residential, luxury, farmland and commercial properties, and new construction.

More information is at The217HomeTeam.com.

