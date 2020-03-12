READ THE STATEMENT: State Farm tells employees to work from home if possible, urges coronavirus caution

State Farm is committed to the health and safety of our associates as well as limiting interruptions to our customers, and we have plans in place to do both. Out of an abundance of caution, State Farm is taking additional steps to keep our employees safe while continuing to serve our customers. In response to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus, we are implementing social distancing in the workplace and instructing employees who can to work from home. Employees who are not equipped to work from home are urged to speak to their leaders about paid administrative leave. We are also extending business travel restrictions through the month of April.