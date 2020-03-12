READ THE STATEMENT: State Farm tells employees to work from home if possible, urges coronavirus caution

The following statement was issued by Bloomington-based State Farm Insurance related to the coronavirus threat:
State Farm is committed to the health and safety of our associates as well as limiting interruptions to our customers, and we have plans in place to do both. Out of an abundance of caution, State Farm is taking additional steps to keep our employees safe while continuing to serve our customers. In response to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus, we are implementing social distancing in the workplace and instructing employees who can to work from home. Employees who are not equipped to work from home are urged to speak to their leaders about paid administrative leave. We are also extending business travel restrictions through the month of April.
To the best of our knowledge, we have no known confirmed employee infections. We are actively monitoring this changing health issue and evaluating our response to it. In communities like DuPont, Washington, where we have an operations center, we are implementing an immediate 2-week facility closure. We do not want to contribute to the possible spread of the virus. This is a rapidly changing situation and the decisions we are making balance those health concerns with our obligation to continue to serve our customers. We will communicate all workplace decisions to our employees first, and provide public updates as appropriate.
We know COVID-19 is top of mind, and we are committed to the well-being of our employees and the communities where we live and work. We ask for patience from our State Farm customers as they may experience increased hold times while our team works to serve them in multiple ways.
Customers who need to connect with State Farm can do so through the following ways:
· Through our mobile app or statefarm.com. You can manage your policies and accounts, pay your insurance bill, file and track a claim, or connect with us.
· By phone. You can make a payment, file a claim, manage your account balance or ask a question.