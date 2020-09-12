Rebuilding your company after the pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Businesses have faced myriad crises over the years. Unexpected blows like losing a key business partner, losing a lucrative account, or being hit by a natural disaster. The result of the blow may be financial, organizational, or emotional. COVID-19 appears to be hitting businesses in all three areas.

Once you get beyond the shock, disappointment, and anger, perspective will drive what happens next. Ask yourself: Is there an opportunity in this situation? How can we use these circumstances as an opportunity to thrive?

Assess your circumstances realistically. What are your available resources and strengths? What are your current liabilities? Examples: We have a great relationship with suppliers and our vendors. Our brand is well recognized. Our investors are committed to us. When you list your liabilities, check whether you can turn them into assets.

What is the opportunity? Opportunities are embedded in many obstacles. Stories abound of entrepreneurs who turn an obstacle into an asset. Sometimes it's a shift in mindset. Sit down with your team and brainstorm and see what may be available to shift into another direction. Sometimes ideas that emerge may seem totally off the wall but may prove to be a spark to ignite the comeback.