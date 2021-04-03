Recreational marijuana sales in Illinois smash record in March — $109 million

Illinois set a record with $109 million in sales of recreational marijuana in March — a huge 35% increase from the previous month.

Better weather no doubt played a significant role in the increase over February. But the sales reflect an escalation of the almost constant growth in sales since cannabis was legalized in the state in January 2020.

“March was set up to be a growth spurt with a longer month ... new retail stores opening across the state, and stimulus checks hitting people’s bank accounts,” Chicago-based cannabis company Cresco Labs spokesman Jason Erkes said. “The warmer weather also contributed to a very successful month of sales.”

The previous record for monthly sales was about $89 million in January.

March 31 was the state deadline for medical marijuana companies to get certified to open new secondary retail sites, noted Brandon Nemec, Government and Regulatory Affairs counsel for PharmaCann cannabis company in Oak Park. State records show 26 new dispensaries were approved, even if not all have opened their doors.

The relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions and the growth in online ordering during the pandemic also contributed to the increase, along with the end of winter, said Dan Linn, general manager of Maribis cannabis dispensaries.