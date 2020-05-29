Rivian begins phased reopening of Normal plant with 115-120 workers

NORMAL — Rivian has begun a phased reopening of its west Normal plant, expecting to have 115 to 120 employees on site soon and to deliver its first electric vehicle order by 2021.
Rivian spokesman Zach Dietmeier said 50 to 60 workers have been inside the plant since mid-May and “now there’s going to be 115 to 120. … It’s a phased return-to-work plan.”
The plant temporarily closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, although some contractors remained on site to work on projects related to updating the former Mitsubishi auto plant.
“Exterior construction has continued the entire time,” said Dietmeier. The construction work was considered an “essential business” under the governor’s COVID-19 executive order because it involved transportation and logistics, he said.
“We’re excited to be continuing to get people back to work.” said Dietmeier.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos called the reopening “great news.”
He said, “It shows they’re a company that does what they say they’re going to do.”
Resuming work was “a matter of getting adequate amounts of personal protective equipment,” said Dietmeier.
Workers will be practicing social distancing and spending limited hours in the plant, said Dietmier, adding that some people will continue to work from home.
Rivian also will take worker temperatures to determine whether they are ill. Each will be supplied with protective clothing and equipment.
“Rivian’s return-to-work team has been laser-focused on safety with a four-phase plan that emphasizes employee well-being. Additionally, the vehicle engineering and design teams have been truly innovative in developing digital methods to make sure that program timing remains on track," said Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe in a statement.
Rivian says 10,000 vehicles are projected to be built by 2022 and 100,000 by 2030.
As part of its commitment to The Climate Pledge — having a net zero carbon-emissions footprint by 2040 — Amazon ordered 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian, the largest order ever for electric delivery vehicles, with vans starting to deliver packages to customers in 2021.
Amazon plans to have 10,000 of the new electric vehicles on the road as early as 2022 and all 100,000 vehicles on the road by 2030.
