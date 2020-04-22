Rivian, Brandt meet benchmarks for tax abatements

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive and Brandt Industries have met employment and investment targets to be eligible to receive tax abatements on their 2019 property taxes, payable in 2020.

Both companies entered into agreements that contained specific benchmarks that had to be reached to receive the abatements.

The Heartland Community College board of trustees approved the abatements at its meeting Tuesday. Other taxing bodies still have to act.

Rivian Automotive, an electric vehicle company, bought the former Mitsubishi Motors North America plant in 2016. Various taxing bodies approved a five-year agreement starting with the 2017 tax year that provides a 100% tax abatement if required thresholds are met.