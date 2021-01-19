Rivian pulls in $2.65 billion in 2021 investments

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive raised $2.65 billion in the company’s first round of 2021 investments, officials announced.

“This is a critical year for us as we are launching the R1T, the R1S and the Amazon commercial delivery vehicles. The support and confidence of our investors enables us to remain focused on these launches while simultaneously scaling our business for our next stage of growth,” said RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO of Rivian.

This funding included investments from Fidelity Management and Research Company, Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, Coatue and D1 Capital Partners, with funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates.