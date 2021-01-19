 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rivian pulls in $2.65 billion in 2021 investments
1 comment
breaking top story

Rivian pulls in $2.65 billion in 2021 investments

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive raised $2.65 billion in the company’s first round of 2021 investments, officials announced.

“This is a critical year for us as we are launching the R1T, the R1S and the Amazon commercial delivery vehicles. The support and confidence of our investors enables us to remain focused on these launches while simultaneously scaling our business for our next stage of growth,” said RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO of Rivian.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This funding included investments from Fidelity Management and Research Company, Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, Coatue and D1 Capital Partners, with funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates.

“We have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of 2021, and with it, the exhilaration of Rivian starting to deliver its revolutionary products to customers," said Joe Fath, T. Rowe Price portfolio manager. "It is invigorating for us to continue our journey with such a talented, mission-driven team building a robust organization for the long term."

Rivian officials previously said orders for the R1T pickup, starting at $67,500 and R1S SUV, $70,000, could be filled as early as June, though some may have to wait until January 2022.

The electrical vehicle company that took over Normal’s old Mitsubishi Motors plant in 2017 has raised $8 billion in the last two years.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

1 comment
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pantagraph test1

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News