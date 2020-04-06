Rivian pushes launch back to 2021 as COVID-19 delays Normal factory retooling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rivian, the electric truck startup looking to bring vehicle manufacturing back to Normal, will have to wait until next year to begin production.

The nascent automaker’s inaugural offerings -- a pricey, high-performance electric truck and SUV -- were slated to roll off the line at a converted Mitsubishi plant later this year, but the massive retooling project has ground to a halt amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Rivian planned to make the first deliveries of preordered trucks and SUVs this year. The temporary shutdown of the facility has delayed construction at the plant, and the launch date.

“It will be 2021,” Rivian spokeswoman Amy Mast said Monday.

While Detroit’s Big Three automakers have shut down vehicle production and begun gearing up to make ventilators instead, Rivian is sidelined, and most of its 300 workers idled.

Founded 10 years ago, Plymouth, Michigan-based Rivian started 2020 with plenty of momentum, drawing more than $2.8 billion in investments last year from Ford, Cox Automotive and Amazon, among others. It received an order to build 100,000 custom electric delivery vehicles for Amazon alongside its consumer-focused truck and SUV.