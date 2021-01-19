Rivian raises another $2.65 billion in funding as EV nears June launch

Rivian announced another $2.65 billion in funding Tuesday, as the electric truck manufacturer gears up for its June launch.

The latest investment round, led by T. Rowe Price, brings the total to $8 billion raised by Plymouth, Mich.-based Rivian since 2019, an upfront bet that the startup company will find a broad market for its electric truck, SUV and commercial vehicles.

Amazon, which has ordered 100,000 custom delivery vans from Rivian, is among the existing investors participating in the new funding round.

“This is a critical year for us as we are launching the R1T, the R1S and the Amazon commercial delivery vehicles,” Rivian CEO and founder RJ Scaringe said in a news release. “The support and confidence of our investors enables us to remain focused on these launches while simultaneously scaling our business for our next stage of growth.”

Rivian, which is building out its factory in Normal, Ill., began taking orders on its inaugural models in November, with deliveries expected to start in June. The launch package starts at $75,000 for the truck and $77,500 for the SUV, offset by a $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles.