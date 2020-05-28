Rivian reopens Normal plant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Rivian has reopened its Normal plant and says it remains on track to deliver its first electric vehicle order by 2021.

The plant was temporarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, although some contractors remained on site to work on projects related to updating the former Mitsubishi auto plant.

Rivian will control the number of workers on site and take their temperatures to determine whether they are ill. Each will be supplied with protective clothing and equipment.

“Rivian’s return-to-work team has been laser-focused on safety with a four-phase plan that emphasizes employee well-being. Additionally, the vehicle engineering and design teams have been truly innovative in developing digital methods to make sure that program timing remains on track," said Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe in a statement.

Rivian says 10,000 vehicles are projected to be built by 2022 and 100,000 by 2030.

As part of its commitment to The Climate Pledge — becoming net zero carbon by 2040 — Amazon ordered 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian, the largest order ever of electric delivery vehicles, with vans starting to deliver packages to customers in 2021.