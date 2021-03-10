Rivian seeking a path for future expansion in Normal

Design and building plans are still in the works, however, said Dietmeier, explaining the proposal is just "the jumping off point for those designs."

Potential uses of the land could include outbuildings for "additional customer experiences on site," future space for touring experiences and even a potential test track, he said.

Other potential building developments include onsite training and service, increased storage for parts and supplies, warehousing and logistics.

"Things are moving so fast in growth mode for Rivian," Dietmeier said. "What this allows us to do is take these projects as we go, that way we can build smarter in the growth pursuit."

The company hopes to roll out more concrete plans for the future development after production begins, Dietmeier said.

The Normal Planning Commission could consider the zoning and site amendments as early as April 8.

“Our growth as a company would not be possible without the local community’s belief in and overall contribution to our vision,” said Dietmeier. "With plans like this, there's no slowing down."