RUEDI: Are you ready for retirement?

Stay socially connected

Loneliness can be a part of aging, but it doesn’t have to be. If work has been your primary social outlet, moving away from that world can feel like a shock to your system. Think about what social connections you want to maintain and what new ones you may want to build on — ideally before you retire. Sign up to be a volunteer at a community organization. Plan events with your spouse and close friends. Faith-based communities can also be a source of social connection.

Keep on learning

Research shows that challenging the brain in new ways can help to keep you mentally sharp. While you are working, that often comes with the territory: meeting new people, mastering new skills. But when you retire, you have to be more proactive. You can — and you should — keep discovering new things in your retired life. Our community is blessed with great educational outlets, and seniors are encouraged to be part of learning. Taking classes and learning more about technology is good for the brain. The ancillary benefit is the younger generation can learn from your life experiences. So remember, with some planning and challenging ourselves, retirement can be an enjoyable phase in our lives.