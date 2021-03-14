RUEDI: Are you ready to buy a second home in a warmer climate?

Are you sure you’ve settled on the final location for a second home? Maybe you vacationed somewhere frequently over the years and think that is the spot for your winter getaway. But going somewhere for a week can be a different experience from staying there for several months at a time. Don’t be in a hurry to buy. Consider a longer-term rental in a few places before ultimately choosing the permanent destination.

Perhaps you’ll rent one of your homes once you purchase a second residence. There are several services that can help you rent your second home when you’re not living there. Renting out your second home can help you offset the costs associated with owning two homes. Be sure to consult your tax advisor on the impact of any rental income earned.

Does your health insurance offer coverage outside your local network? Many retirees are surprised to find out that their medical coverage options could be limited when they stay in their second homes. Review the terms of your policies as you consider where to spend time during the winter months.

Lastly, keep in mind that if you sell your second home at some point in the future, the tax treatment on any gains could be considerably different than if you were to sell your primary residence.

And if this really was your last winter in Illinois, congratulations! Please send us a post card when you’re enjoying the warm weather next winter.

Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Wealth Management, Bloomington.

