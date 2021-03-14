RUEDI: Are you ready to buy a second home in a warmer climate?

The arrival of springtime brings back many welcome traditions. Sports are returning, outdoor activities can resume, and if you listen closely you can hear the familiar voices of people promising they have seen their last Illinois winter.
It is certainly understandable given all we’ve endured over the past several months. If you’re seriously considering adding a second home to escape the cold it’s important to understand the impact the decision can have on your finances. Preparing a reasonable budget, exploring rental options, and researching access to medical care are important steps in determining what type of second home is right for you.
Once you have set a goal of buying a second home, you’ll need to understand what your budget can handle. Beyond the cost of an initial down payment and/or securing a mortgage, you’ll need to factor in the cost of maintaining utilities, insurance and furnishings for two households. And don’t forget the travel costs for traveling between your properties.
Warm weather homes can have added cost considerations if they are in higher risk areas for floods or extreme heat. Will you use funds from your invested assets to purchase the additional home? If so, what is the long-term impact on your potential retirement income? Working with your advisor on how much additional annual expense your plan can handle without jeopardizing long term success is a vital step in the second home buying process.
Are you sure you’ve settled on the final location for a second home? Maybe you vacationed somewhere frequently over the years and think that is the spot for your winter getaway. But going somewhere for a week can be a different experience from staying there for several months at a time. Don’t be in a hurry to buy. Consider a longer-term rental in a few places before ultimately choosing the permanent destination.
Perhaps you’ll rent one of your homes once you purchase a second residence. There are several services that can help you rent your second home when you’re not living there. Renting out your second home can help you offset the costs associated with owning two homes. Be sure to consult your tax advisor on the impact of any rental income earned.
Does your health insurance offer coverage outside your local network? Many retirees are surprised to find out that their medical coverage options could be limited when they stay in their second homes. Review the terms of your policies as you consider where to spend time during the winter months.
Lastly, keep in mind that if you sell your second home at some point in the future, the tax treatment on any gains could be considerably different than if you were to sell your primary residence.
And if this really was your last winter in Illinois, congratulations! Please send us a post card when you’re enjoying the warm weather next winter.
Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Wealth Management, Bloomington.