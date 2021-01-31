RUEDI: Charitable gifting strategies for 2021

As 2021 gets underway, one common concern from taxpayers is that the new administration and Congress will enact sweeping tax increases. To date, nothing has changed from our current structure, but it is widely assumed that some tax changes are inevitable.
One way to address the impact of potentially higher taxes is through charitable gifting. Donations in any form can be a great way to give back to our community. Donations made in a tax efficient manner have all the same positive outcomes for our desired recipients, along with the added benefit of reducing our own taxable income. Some strategies are more beneficial to higher income filers, but there are others that have immediate impact across all income ranges.
Qualified charitable distributions from IRAs
Part of the relief legislation that was passed after the onset of COVID-19 included a suspension of required minimum distributions for 2020. RMDs return in 2021, and qualified account holders need to be aware of their charitable gifting options.
If inclined, an account holder could choose to donate a portion or all of the entire required distribution to charity. Any donations made directly from qualified accounts satisfy RMDs without adding to the account owner’s taxable income. Individuals who may already be gifting from other sources might consider this option to increase tax efficiency.
Direct gifts of appreciated securities
In addition to possible higher income taxes, some early Biden campaign proposals also included changes to the capital gains tax structure. Capital gains on investments are incurred when investments are sold for more than they were purchased. If held for a year or more, any gains incurred are currently subject to more favorable tax rates.
If this system were to be changed, higher earning taxpayers might opt for direct gifts of appreciated securities. Making the direct gifts allows the donor to record a deduction at the market value of the stocks and avoid any potential capital gains taxes. The charity can sell the investments without tax consequences and use the proceeds to fund their cause.
One more year of increased gifting limitations
Typically, charitable donations are limited to 60% of the adjusted gross income. Part of the COVID-19 relief bill suspended that limitation for 2020. A second relief bill has extended that provision through 2021.
As your charitable gifting method would become more complex, it is very important to consult with your tax adviser. Making gifts of this nature is very admirable but it needs to be done in a compliant and tax efficient manner.
Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Capital Management, Bloomington.