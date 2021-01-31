RUEDI: Charitable gifting strategies for 2021

As 2021 gets underway, one common concern from taxpayers is that the new administration and Congress will enact sweeping tax increases. To date, nothing has changed from our current structure, but it is widely assumed that some tax changes are inevitable.

One way to address the impact of potentially higher taxes is through charitable gifting. Donations in any form can be a great way to give back to our community. Donations made in a tax efficient manner have all the same positive outcomes for our desired recipients, along with the added benefit of reducing our own taxable income. Some strategies are more beneficial to higher income filers, but there are others that have immediate impact across all income ranges.

Qualified charitable distributions from IRAs

Part of the relief legislation that was passed after the onset of COVID-19 included a suspension of required minimum distributions for 2020. RMDs return in 2021, and qualified account holders need to be aware of their charitable gifting options.