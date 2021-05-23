RUEDI: Coping with family financial problems

Family financial problems can lead to stress. Some couples fight over spending habits instead of searching for solutions to their money-related issues. Sometimes disagreements over money become so severe that they lead to divorce. Children may feel caught in the middle of the arguments, and feel guilt when they benefit from purchases, or disappointment when money problems prevent them from having certain things.

Prevention/solution

Because financial problems affect the whole family, have a meeting to explain the financial issue and make a plan to solve it. Create a budget to eliminate debt and save money. Implement good record-keeping practices, then establish priorities and stick to them.

Viewing the last six months of bank statements, monthly bills, and monthly income information will help determine the family's budget needs. Family heads can work to create a budget to eliminate debt and save money. Then, implement good record keeping practices and establish priorities and stick to them.

If credit issues are out of control, contact creditors to make manageable payment arrangements or seek professional help through consumer credit counseling.

Create a safety net

Families should have a reserve account with six months’ worth of living expenses in case of sudden job loss or other unforeseen circumstances. Don't be tempted to live off your credit cards in an emergency.

Ruedi is a Regional Marketing Specialist with Savant Wealth Management in Bloomington.

