RUEDI: Don’t miss out on free money

The economy continues to rebound from the pandemic, and employers are beginning to fill vacant positions again. Business conditions are still very fragile, and traditional compensation is at best stagnant or possibly even less compared to pre-pandemic conditions. So as employees return to work looking to make up for lost wages or replenish savings, how can they get back on track?

Start by looking beyond the traditional salary and bonus plans. Many employers offer other benefits that equate to additional real money in employees’ pockets.

Employer matching contributions to retirement plans

Many workplace retirement plans have an employer matching component. It can be structured in several ways, but the essence is an employer will contribute to an employee’s retirement savings plan account up to a certain amount if the employee contributes a certain amount of their own money. This is essentially free compensation. The money can’t be used immediately since it is earmarked for retirement, but it is a great way to build bigger balances for later in life.