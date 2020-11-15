RUEDI: Elections prove market is unpredictable

For those near or into retirement, consider working back into the market over a period of time. Be disciplined, have a plan and stick to it. Set a time frame (weekly, monthly, quarterly) that you can move a portion of your portfolio back into equities.

Look for opportunities in other parts of the market

Maybe your portfolio was heavily based in Large Cap U.S. investments (S&P 500, Dow Stocks) when you chose to get out of the market. You could consider this an opportunity to redeploy some of those resources into other areas of the market.

U.S stocks, specifically Large Cap Growth investments, have performed well over the past several years and have recovered quickly from the market downturn in March. Other areas of the market such as Small Cap, Value type stocks, and most international based investments, haven’t recovered as quickly. They could be an attractive place to go back into the market to achieve more overall diversification.

Be sure to review tax strategies before year-end

If you made large changes in non-retirement accounts, there may have been some capital gains incurred. Be sure to review with your advisor prior to year-end as there may be opportunities to offset some of the potential gains with losses in other parts of your portfolio.