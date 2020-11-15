RUEDI: Elections prove market is unpredictable

The way back
Election night is now almost two weeks behind us. Although legal challenges will likely persist, it seems clear that we’ll have a Biden/Harris administration come January 2021.
Dating back a few days prior to election night and just about every day since, we’ve experienced a surge in financial markets that surprised even the most bullish investors. How in the middle of a contested presidential election, not to mention two run-off senate races, could markets swing higher? Media personalities, analysts, and everyday investors will try and put their spin as to why this is happening but, the short answer is that markets are unpredictable.
The election of 2020 is simply another example as to why long-term investors should not try to time the market around uncertain events. But what if you did make a change prior to the election and now aren’t feeling so good about that choice? How should you go about your next steps?
Consider a dollar cost average timeline
Even though we’ve seen markets move higher post-election, we know that won’t happen every day or every week going forward. If you made a change in your portfolio in the months and weeks prior to the election that reduced or eliminated equities you might not feel good jumping back in all at once. For younger investors and those with several more years before retirement I could argue that might be the smartest choice. You touched the stove, you got burned. Hopefully you learned your lesson and won’t do it again.
For those near or into retirement, consider working back into the market over a period of time. Be disciplined, have a plan and stick to it. Set a time frame (weekly, monthly, quarterly) that you can move a portion of your portfolio back into equities.
Look for opportunities in other parts of the market
Maybe your portfolio was heavily based in Large Cap U.S. investments (S&P 500, Dow Stocks) when you chose to get out of the market. You could consider this an opportunity to redeploy some of those resources into other areas of the market.
U.S stocks, specifically Large Cap Growth investments, have performed well over the past several years and have recovered quickly from the market downturn in March. Other areas of the market such as Small Cap, Value type stocks, and most international based investments, haven’t recovered as quickly. They could be an attractive place to go back into the market to achieve more overall diversification.
Be sure to review tax strategies before year-end
If you made large changes in non-retirement accounts, there may have been some capital gains incurred. Be sure to review with your advisor prior to year-end as there may be opportunities to offset some of the potential gains with losses in other parts of your portfolio.
There will be more times ahead when an upcoming world event stirs the urge to change course. Action always feels better than inaction, but often can lead to poorer outcomes. If you feel this pull to start making changes, first review your plan. Remind yourself why you’re invested the way that you and what you’re ultimately trying to achieve. Namely, a retirement lifestyle with dignity and a plan to fund that lifestyle for your entire life. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
This is intended for educational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice. Please consult your investment professional regarding your unique situation.
Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Capital Management, Bloomington.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.