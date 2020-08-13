Ruedi: Exploring Roth IRA conversion opportunities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-three years ago, the Roth IRA was created under the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997. The law established an investment vehicle by which Americans could put away money on an after-tax basis and capitalize on tax-free withdrawals later in life. Earlier this year in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, the “Roth Conversion” became a popular subject for investors and those in the financial media. Individual circumstances dictate whether Roth conversions are ultimately appropriate, but today we will examine why they may be timely for investors.

Roth conversion basics

Electing to engage in a Roth IRA conversion simply means an investor is choosing to pay taxes at today’s rates on a portion of their funds held in tax-qualified accounts such as a traditional IRA or 401(k). Converted amounts grow tax-free while in the Roth IRA. If certain requirements are satisfied, funds can be withdrawn from the Roth IRA without being subject to additional taxes or penalties.

Conversions during market downturns