Ruedi: Exploring Roth IRA conversion opportunities

Twenty-three years ago, the Roth IRA was created under the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997. The law established an investment vehicle by which Americans could put away money on an after-tax basis and capitalize on tax-free withdrawals later in life. Earlier this year in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, the “Roth Conversion” became a popular subject for investors and those in the financial media. Individual circumstances dictate whether Roth conversions are ultimately appropriate, but today we will examine why they may be timely for investors.
Roth conversion basics
Electing to engage in a Roth IRA conversion simply means an investor is choosing to pay taxes at today’s rates on a portion of their funds held in tax-qualified accounts such as a traditional IRA or 401(k). Converted amounts grow tax-free while in the Roth IRA. If certain requirements are satisfied, funds can be withdrawn from the Roth IRA without being subject to additional taxes or penalties.
Conversions during market downturns
When investment values pull back during periods of market decline as we saw earlier this year, Roth conversions can be beneficial. An investor can transfer shares of stock or mutual funds from their IRA into a Roth IRA at lower market values in hopes that any subsequent rebound will come in a more tax advantaged way. Investors report the market values at time of conversion as income, but possibly at a substantially lower amount than it would have been weeks or months earlier. Investors should plan to cover the tax impact of that conversion with outside savings rather than withholding a portion of the converted funds which would ultimately reduce the amount going into the Roth IRA.
2020 RMDs Eliminated by CARES Act
The relief package known as the CARES Act eliminated required distributions in 2020. Someone who would have normally budgeted to take the required amount and report the income may be in a positon to convert those dollars to a Roth IRA this year without increasing income beyond what had already been planned.
Current Tax Rates Set to Expire in 2025
Many of the provisions in the most recent tax law known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act are set to expire in 2025. If these lower tax rates aren’t extended or made permanent in the coming years, investors likely will pay higher income tax rates on future IRA or 401(k) withdrawals. Planning for conversions over the next few years could reduce the overall amount of taxes paid during the course of retirement.
Converting to a Roth IRA Before Medicare
Investors often overlook the consequences of having large IRA balances. Many understand that larger balances come with larger required distributions and thus higher reportable income. However, they may fail to account for how that extra income might also impact their Medicare premium payments. Medicare includes income from taxable retirement accounts in the MAGI calculations that determine annual premiums. Converting a portion of pre-tax funds to Roth before going on Medicare can permanently reduce the total assets subject to potential surcharges later in life.
Consult with a qualified financial or tax advisor to determine if a Roth conversion might be right for your individual situation.
Chris Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Wealth Management in Bloomington.
