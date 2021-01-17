RUEDI: Financial scams that target retirees and what to watch for

Regretfully, with the rise of technology there have been more and more reports of retirees being targeted in financial scams to rob them of their wealth or identities. Because scammers understand how to trick and manipulate this generation, it has become quite common for them to gain access to bank accounts, personal information and, in some cases, assets.
Being aware of the common risks and latest schemes can mean the difference between you and your family remaining protected and playing right into the hands of scam artists.
Common scams that target retirees and seniors
Health Insurance Scams
As a citizen who is older than 65, you qualify for Medicare benefits, which can make you a fairly easy target for health insurance-related scams. Scammers are able to carry out fraudulent behavior over the phone or even in person utilizing insurance provider information, which they can easily acquire.
A common situation to be aware of is being told that you need a new Medicare card and in order to receive one you need to provide your Social Security information. Another red flag is the offer to discuss new supplemental policies.
Telemarketing Scams
1. Investment scams
Many retirees are interested in expanding their wealth, especially if they have a legacy to one day leave behind, which can make this group easy prey for faux “investment opportunities” that may not exist at all. Whether it’s offering their finances to a fictional business or buying a vacation property that isn’t real, investment scams have the potential to deplete retirees of their savings in a flash.
2. Internet & email scams
Because many retirees and those of older generations aren’t always accustomed to the ever-changing cyber world, these schemes have become incredibly common. Phishing scams, viral pop-ups, and attempts to steal one’s identity are a few examples of something you may encounter. It’s important to keep in mind that no bank or other business will ever ask for personal information via email. If you are concerned or unsure about a request, visit their website directly (don’t click on any links) or call them for confirmation.
3. Charity scams
We all know that natural disasters are often unpredictable and can happen any time. When they occur, scammers find opportunities to target those who have been affected or want to offer their support. These scams can occur over the phone, through social media, via email, or in person. Always donate to reputable charities, and make sure you do your research if you do not have knowledge of the organization.
4. Help/grandparent scams
This scenario often consists of someone calling or emailing the victim, either pretending to be a family member in trouble or acting as a person of authority representing the relative. They then ask for money to be wired to cover certain fees, which you may be all too happy to provide as someone who is emotionally involved. In order to keep the situation under wraps, you may then be asked not to tell anyone and will never hear from the “relative” again, who is long gone with your cash.
If you find yourself a victim of any of the scenarios above, it’s important to contact local authorities and file a report. By doing so, you may be able to retrieve your funds, and you may help other potential victims from experiencing a similar situation.
Protecting yourself and others from financial scams
It’s important to protect yourself and those close to you from falling victim to financial scams that have become so frequent. Taking the time to address these details can help prevent you from encountering devastating theft.
- Be suspicious
- Ask questions and stay informed
- Never give out personal information to unknown sources
- Don’t make hasty decisions
- Invest carefully
It’s unfortunate, but scammers who prey on the elderly generally rely on the assumption that retirees and older people are unfamiliar with technology and are unaware of the many ways to have their personal information stolen.
If you ever feel suspicious of an email, phone call, or other form of contact, go with your gut and research the origins of the “company” or group you’re speaking with. Staying aware can help you safeguard your well-being.
Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Capital Management in Bloomington.