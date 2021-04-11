RUEDI: How behavioral biases could affect your investment performance

Before you begin reviewing your investment strategies and tactics, you may want to review some of the inherent biases that plague many individual investors: behaviors that can be hard to recognize and resolve.
Bias 1: Overconfidence
As noted in the Forbes/CFA Investment Course, confidence can easily turn into overconfidence after a few easy wins.
Many novice investors get lucky: Their first few stock picks often perform extremely well. Unfortunately, they start believing they have a magic touch; or worse, they think they are smarter than everyone else. This often leads to disaster …
Therefore, wise investors not only know how to recognize signs of overconfidence in themselves (such as bragging about their short-term investment performance), but they also know how to apply the brakes when the signs become visible. In other words, they have learned at some point how to use reasoning to overrule their emotions.
Bias 2: Familiarity
The second bias, called familiarity bias, may cause some investors to become too concentrated in opportunities within their own comfort zones. They are more familiar with and confident about local investment opportunities. Despite the fact that it’s much easier than in the past to diversify investments across geographies, they invest in what they know and can easily understand.
Mei Wang, a professor of finance at WHU-The Otto Beisheim School of Management in Germany, says that although one should take many other considerations into account, such as tax benefits, transaction costs, and so on, investors in most countries are still substantially under-diversified, in part due to their familiarity bias.
Another example of familiarity bias is an investor’s tendency to buy shares in the companies they work for. In doing so, the investor may become over-allocated to the company stock and the unsystematic risks that come from being under-diversified. Individuals who are over-allocated to company stock take the risk of having their assets and their income significantly reduced should the company go through a period of financial difficulty. To weed out familiarity bias, it’s good practice to discuss different investing strategies than you typically use with your financial adviser and consider employing those that are appropriate for meeting your unique financial goals.
Bias 3: Anchoring
A third and final bias I want to touch on is the idea of anchoring or becoming fixated on past information and using that information to make inappropriate investment decisions.
When investors are influenced by this bias, they may not be able to get their mind off a particular sell-price target, even if new information is available or the investing landscape has shifted significantly. They become stuck and may even ride markets to the bottom if they cannot let go of what they think the price should be. Many experts believe that some cognitive biases are built into the brain.
Know Thyself
All three biases — the tendency to become overconfident, to go with familiar picks, and to anchor — impact both individual and professional investors. Professional investors may have more tools at their disposal for reading their own biases. For instance, a whole consulting industry has been created around the ideas of behavioral economists to teach people to understand their own investing biases.
Perhaps the best advice for individual investors regarding bias is this: Avoid trying to outsmart the markets and instead work to outsmart yourself. Through self-examination and reflection, learn to recognize your own biases when they rear their heads.
Ruedi is a Regional Marketing Specialist with Savant Wealth Management in Bloomington.