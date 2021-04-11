RUEDI: How behavioral biases could affect your investment performance

Mei Wang, a professor of finance at WHU-The Otto Beisheim School of Management in Germany, says that although one should take many other considerations into account, such as tax benefits, transaction costs, and so on, investors in most countries are still substantially under-diversified, in part due to their familiarity bias.

Another example of familiarity bias is an investor’s tendency to buy shares in the companies they work for. In doing so, the investor may become over-allocated to the company stock and the unsystematic risks that come from being under-diversified. Individuals who are over-allocated to company stock take the risk of having their assets and their income significantly reduced should the company go through a period of financial difficulty. To weed out familiarity bias, it’s good practice to discuss different investing strategies than you typically use with your financial adviser and consider employing those that are appropriate for meeting your unique financial goals.

Bias 3: Anchoring

A third and final bias I want to touch on is the idea of anchoring or becoming fixated on past information and using that information to make inappropriate investment decisions.