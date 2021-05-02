RUEDI: How to ask for the salary you deserve

You don’t always have to change jobs to get the salary you want. If you hate where you work, then yes, dust off your resume and start the search. But if you like your company and simply want to get better benefits, it’s time to start that raise negotiation. With some planning and research, you’ll be in a stronger position to get more money, or at least better work/life balance perks like remote options or additional vacation days.
Even if you weren’t great at negotiating your salary when you first landed the job, it is never too late to ask for what you want. But now is the time! Employers are desperately seeking employees now that coronavirus conditions are improving. Be sure to set the stage for these conversations before the budget process begins for next year.
Let’s look at a few ways to be a better negotiator at your job:
1. Talk to folks in your industry
Actually, talk to several people, both men and women. It is important to get both perspectives because women negotiate differently than men. No, men are not better at it; they just tend to have a different approach. You’ll want to choose people who hold the same job as you at other companies to gauge how your package compares.
Depending on your relationship, it may be awkward to just flat-out ask someone how much they make. In that case, approach the topic with something like, “In my experience, people in our position make a range of A to Z. Has that also been your experience?”
If you want to steer clear of numbers altogether, you can just ask for advice about how they approached their salary negotiation.
Aside from salary, you can also find out how much they travel and what their hours are like. After all, work/life balance also factors into salary. They might make more money than you, but in your conversation, you discover that they work 12-hour days compared with your nine.
2. Research your salary online
You can also determine what you are worth by researching your position on websites like Glassdoor.com. In some cases, you can search for your company and even see salaries for various departments and titles, as well as the number of people who submitted their salary information in those departments.
3. Think beyond salary
It is not just about the money. Sure, a raise would be great and that should be your first goal. But if your boss isn’t agreeing to the number you want, there are other ways to negotiate. Think vacation days, stock, a flexible schedule, or remote work.
You can also ask for a better title. It is likely that this is not your last job, so you might want to think about how your title will look on your resume during your next search.
4. Plan ahead
Ideally, you’ll want to start making your case for a raise long before fall. Look ahead to the next six months and think about what you can do to prepare for your annual review. Start documenting your results as early as possible so you don’t have to scramble in the fall every year.
If you have not already started preparing this year, there is still time to go through your emails to find notes of praise from supervisors and proof of big projects and achievements from the past year. If you had to create a performance dashboard for your boss, what would it look like right now?
5. Approach with confidence
Now that you have done your research and made a case for why you deserve more money, go in with the confidence that you deserve it. Leave the wishy-washy language behind and say what you really want. And if you don’t get the number you’re asking for, do not be discouraged. Now you have set the precedent of asking for what you deserve, and your boss will not forget it.
Ruedi is a Regional Marketing Specialist with Savant Wealth Management in Bloomington.