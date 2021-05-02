RUEDI: How to ask for the salary you deserve

You don’t always have to change jobs to get the salary you want. If you hate where you work, then yes, dust off your resume and start the search. But if you like your company and simply want to get better benefits, it’s time to start that raise negotiation. With some planning and research, you’ll be in a stronger position to get more money, or at least better work/life balance perks like remote options or additional vacation days.

Even if you weren’t great at negotiating your salary when you first landed the job, it is never too late to ask for what you want. But now is the time! Employers are desperately seeking employees now that coronavirus conditions are improving. Be sure to set the stage for these conversations before the budget process begins for next year.

Let’s look at a few ways to be a better negotiator at your job:

1. Talk to folks in your industry

Actually, talk to several people, both men and women. It is important to get both perspectives because women negotiate differently than men. No, men are not better at it; they just tend to have a different approach. You’ll want to choose people who hold the same job as you at other companies to gauge how your package compares.