RUEDI: Inflation and the Fed

Several months ago, the Federal Reserve announced a significant change in one of its fundamental policies. Breaking from a long-standing tradition, the Fed said it would allow long-term inflation to possibly exceed the 2% benchmark target as the economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, the focus was on getting people back to work and major industries back online. Combined with the Fed’s other policy of virtually 0% interest rates, the economy had all the fuel it needed to take off. Economic growth has been rampant since the second half of 2020. The growth has been great fuel for our financial markets, where new record highs have occurred frequently.

Now, months later, that policy change on inflation seems to be getting its first major test. Concerns are forming about rising prices for gasoline, lumber, used cars, and home purchases. Combine those factors with trillions of dollars of proposed government spending and the only logical conclusion is an inflationary environment is on the horizon.