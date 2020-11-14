RUEDI: Living your best life in retirement

When you first embarked on your working life, you probably dreamed of the day you could hang up your employee ID badge and turn off your alarm clock. No more 9-5 means a whole new approach to life. But for many workers, when it actually happens, the transition to retirement can feel daunting. Most life changing events involve an ongoing process of emotional adjustment, and retirement is no exception. Like any major life transition, retirement is a time of shifting priorities. How you spend all that newfound free time can make a big difference in your health and quality of life.
Picture the life you want
Imagine your happiest and most fulfilling version of retirement. What are your plans for a random Wednesday? Do you picture yourself helping out with your grandchildren? Volunteering at a hospital or mentoring young people starting their careers? Playing golf with friends? Taking the time to think about what brings you meaning and purpose gives you a clearer vision of where you will discover a good quality of life.
Find a routine
Sure, freedom and flexibility sound great. But for most people, too much flexibility can start to become more stressful than pleasant. Most people have healthier lives with routines and structure. That doesn’t mean having a rigid schedule, but plan a few things every day to stay connected. While you may be able to dump that alarm clock, it is important to maintain a regular sleep pattern for healthy lifestyles.
Stay socially connected
Loneliness can be a part of aging, but it doesn’t have to be. If work has been your primary social outlet, moving away from that world can feel like a shock to your system. Think about what social connections you want to maintain and what new ones you may want to build on - ideally before you retire. Sign up to be a volunteer at a community organization. Plan events with your spouse and close friends. Faith-based communities can also be a source of social connection.
Keep on learning
Research shows that challenging the brain in new ways can help to keep you mentally sharp. While you are working, that often comes with the territory: meeting new people, mastering new skills. But when you retire, you have to be more proactive. You can—and you should—keep discovering new things in your retired life. Our community is blessed with great educational outlets, and seniors are encouraged to be part of learning. Taking classes and learning more about technology is good for the brain. The ancillary benefit is the younger generation can learn from your life experiences. So remember, with some planning and challenging ourselves, retirement can be an enjoyable phase in our lives.
Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Capital Management, Bloomington.
